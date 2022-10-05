Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,196 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.89% of International Seaways worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

