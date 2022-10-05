Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 7,902 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 96.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.11.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

