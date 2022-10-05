Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $233.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $221.44 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.