Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.