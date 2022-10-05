Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.50% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

