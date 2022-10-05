Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

