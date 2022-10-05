Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,650 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

