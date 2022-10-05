Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

GOOG opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.