Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,241 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

