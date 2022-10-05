Pendal Group Ltd Sells 76,374 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,374 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of SQM opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

