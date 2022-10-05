Pendal Group Ltd Sells 89,437 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,437 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

