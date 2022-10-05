Pendal Group Ltd Sells 896,094 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 896,094 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

