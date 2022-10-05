Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Pentair Stock Up 3.1 %

PNR stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pentair by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,017 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

