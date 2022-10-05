Peony (PNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,068.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Peony has a market cap of $5.49 million and $3,068.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 353,142,584 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

