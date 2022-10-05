People’s Punk (DDDD) One Day Volume Reaches $37,191.00

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One People’s Punk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. People’s Punk has a market capitalization of $178,722.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

People’s Punk Profile

People’s Punk was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

People’s Punk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the exchanges listed above.

