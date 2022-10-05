PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.96 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

