PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

