PERL.eco (PERL) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One PERL.eco coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. PERL.eco has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PERL.eco Coin Profile

PERL.eco’s launch date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official website for PERL.eco is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

