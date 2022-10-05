Peter Murray Purchases 68,933 Shares of Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Stock

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray acquired 68,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,088.83 ($72,789.39).

Imperial Pacific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Imperial Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Pacific’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 2nd. Imperial Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Featured Stories

