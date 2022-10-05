Phala Network Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $88.55 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

