Philcoin (PHL) One Day Volume Hits $148,489.00

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $148,489.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin (PHL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Philcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Philcoin is 0.05781296 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,117.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://philcoin.io.”

