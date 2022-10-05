Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day moving average is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

