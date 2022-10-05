Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $180,052.59 and approximately $3,316.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020785 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00268553 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00136462 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00722108 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00604841 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00606341 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
Pigeoncoin Profile
PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin
