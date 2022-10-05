PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,993 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.10.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.