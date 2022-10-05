Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $110.63.

