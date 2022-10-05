Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,391.00

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Pinkslip Finance has a market cap of $112,687.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pinkslip Finance

Pinkslip Finance’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkslip Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

