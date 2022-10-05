Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $92.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 5.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

