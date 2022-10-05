Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

