Piper Sandler Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $14.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 433,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.