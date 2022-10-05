Piper Sandler Trims Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Target Price to $8.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
