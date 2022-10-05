Piper Sandler Trims Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Target Price to $8.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

