PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $196,117.37 and $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00286195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003521 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

