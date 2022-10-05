Pivotal Research Trims Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Target Price to $10.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

