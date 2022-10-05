Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $381,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

