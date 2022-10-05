Polis Price Reaches $0.0235 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Polis has a market cap of $365,547.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005470 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

