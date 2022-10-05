PolkaCipher (CPHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $416,137.00

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded up 177.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,854.84 and $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PolkaCipher Profile
PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PolkaCipher
Receive News & Updates for PolkaCipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.