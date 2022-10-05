Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00006924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

