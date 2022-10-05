PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,561.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

