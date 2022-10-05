POLKARARE (PRARE) Market Capitalization Tops $549,303.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $549,303.00 and $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POLKARARE has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About POLKARARE

POLKARARE’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here. POLKARARE’s official website is www.polkarare.com.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

