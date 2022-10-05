Polkaswap (PSWAP) Trading Down 33.6% This Week

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkaswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkaswap Coin Profile

Polkaswap’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 238,349,758 coins. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkaswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkaswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkaswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

