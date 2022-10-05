Polkaswap Trading Down 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkaswap has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkaswap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkaswap Coin Profile

Polkaswap’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 238,349,758 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkaswap is polkaswap.io/#/swap. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkaswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkaswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.