Polylastic (POLX) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polylastic (POLX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Polylastic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $151,930.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polylastic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polylastic Coin Profile

Polylastic launched on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polylastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polylastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

