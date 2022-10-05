PooCoin (POOCOIN) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. PooCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PooCoin Coin Trading
