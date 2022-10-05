POP Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (POP!)

POP (POP!) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. POP has a market cap of $596,811.00 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POP has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One POP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POP alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About POP

POP launched on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POP is pop.town/#.

Buying and Selling POP

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.