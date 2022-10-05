Popcorn (POP) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00269141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016628 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

