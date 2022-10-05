Popcorn Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00269141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016628 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.