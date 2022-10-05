Popsicle Finance (ICE) Reaches One Day Volume of $115,334.00

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC on major exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,829,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,933,450 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Popsicle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

