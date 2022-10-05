Portal Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Portal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar. Portal has a market cap of $35,968.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Portal

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official website is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

