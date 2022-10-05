Potentiam (PTM) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $375,370.30 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Potentiam alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.