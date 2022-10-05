Potentiam (PTM) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $375,370.30 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Potentiam Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Potentiam Coin Trading
