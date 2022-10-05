Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 676 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.