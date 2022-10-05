Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

